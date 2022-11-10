SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 842.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 71,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,860. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

