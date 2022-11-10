SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

