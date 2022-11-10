SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

MDY traded up $24.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.63. The company had a trading volume of 123,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

