Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 27.1% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 516,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 58.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 123,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

