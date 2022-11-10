SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 1,345.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,609,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,541,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,287. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. SPYR has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

