SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Chardan Capital

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQZ. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.48. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

