SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a growth of 24,253.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,166.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

