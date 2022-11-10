SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

