SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
SSR Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.
About SSR Mining
