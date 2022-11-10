Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $221,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $104,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $488.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.47. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,436 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.