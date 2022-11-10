Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $225,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,572,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.43 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.