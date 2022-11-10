Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,366,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $123.83 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.46.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

