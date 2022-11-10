Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE:STN traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 78,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. TheStreet cut Stantec from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 189.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.