Steem Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.74 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $68.74 million and $6.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,818.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00338231 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022191 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00123747 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00748777 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00581107 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000985 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005625 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00219413 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
