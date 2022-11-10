Stephen G. Daly Sells 20,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $1,295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,194 shares in the company, valued at $29,945,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.2 %

MTSI stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.06. 362,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

