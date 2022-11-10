Steven Gourlay Acquires 750,000 Shares of Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW) Stock

Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW – Get Rating) insider Steven Gourlay acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$93,750.00 ($60,876.62).

Actinogen Medical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Actinogen Medical

(Get Rating)

Actinogen Medical Limited, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases associated with dysregulated brain cortisol in Australia. It is developing Xanamem, an inhibitor of the 11ß-HSD1 enzyme, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials that achieves target engagement in the central nervous system, Alzheimer's disease, depression with cognitive impairment, and anxiety, sleep, and behavioral problems in fragile X syndrome.

