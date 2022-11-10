Steven Gourlay Acquires 750,000 Shares of Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW) Stock

Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW – Get Rating) insider Steven Gourlay acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$93,750.00 ($60,876.62).
Actinogen Medical Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Actinogen Medical
Featured Stories
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Actinogen Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinogen Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.