Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$49.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HDI. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.29.

TSE:HDI traded up C$1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.67. 46,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,916. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$22.66 and a 12-month high of C$49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$622.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.97.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

