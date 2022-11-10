StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.