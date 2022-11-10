StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TACT opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.78. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 32,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,034,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,435.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,350 shares of company stock worth $268,416 over the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 325 Capital LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

