StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DBVT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.43. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
