StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

