StockNews.com Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 730,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.54.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
