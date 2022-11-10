StockNews.com Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 730,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

About AxoGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More

