Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 8,426 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

VTI stock traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,660. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

