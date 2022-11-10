Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $14.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,149. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

