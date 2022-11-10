Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,878,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,658,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $75.58. 5,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.