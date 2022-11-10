Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $38.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.09. 1,629,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,166,376. The company has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

