Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1,897.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378,910 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.2% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $7.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 651,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,756,902. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $215.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

