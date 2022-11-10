Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.86. The stock had a trading volume of 117,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,004. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

