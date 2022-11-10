Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $32.58. 705,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,361,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

