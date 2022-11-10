Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 125,097 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2,920.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,097 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $69.18. 37,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,675. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.