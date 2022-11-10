Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.75. 58,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.53. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

