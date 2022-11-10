Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 517.7% in October

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 517.7% from the October 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Straumann Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 237,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,698. Straumann has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAUHY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

