Strike (STRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.93 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Strike token can now be bought for $11.04 or 0.00062879 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $37.93 million and $4.81 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,118 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

