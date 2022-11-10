Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($62.00) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($43.70) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($74.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.0 %

SAX opened at €43.02 ($43.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($76.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

