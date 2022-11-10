Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $207.16 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

