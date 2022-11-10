Substratum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.42 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Substratum has a market cap of $264,337.84 and $35.42 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,495.39 or 0.99962310 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008578 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00041352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023533 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00242294 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00067434 USD and is down -12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $49.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

