Substratum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72.27 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $295,751.45 and approximately $72.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,832.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008821 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00041734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00244093 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00067434 USD and is down -12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $49.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

