Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 6,944 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VLUE stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 340,034 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38.

