Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $18.78 Million Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $18,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,112.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 344,195 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,709.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 240,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

PPA stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.90. 1,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,555. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.