Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 72,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,006. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

