Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Toast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOST traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 466,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.96. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,253. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

