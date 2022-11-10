Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 32,477 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 13,990,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.