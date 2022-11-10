Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 424,129 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,129 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,130,712. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.