Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 2.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $34,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,592,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,810. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

