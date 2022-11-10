Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,073,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

