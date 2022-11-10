Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,222. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

