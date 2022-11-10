Summitry LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summitry LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $12.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.14. The stock had a trading volume of 397,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,597. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 286.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $309.90.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.59.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

