Summitry LLC Has $24.75 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summitry LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.8% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 83.8% in the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 54.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

NFLX traded up $17.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.60. 272,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,814,862. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

