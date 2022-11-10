Summitry LLC Sells 42 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Trading Up 12.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

NYSE BLK traded up $83.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $753.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,216. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $616.34 and its 200-day moving average is $635.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

