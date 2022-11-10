Summitry LLC Sells 4,579 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summitry LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE:MA traded up $20.54 on Thursday, hitting $336.18. 196,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,740. The company has a market cap of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.41.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,486 shares of company stock valued at $117,126,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

