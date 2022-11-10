Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.